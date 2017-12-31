January 1 marks mass birthday in Afghanistan

KABUL: January 1 is Samad Alawi’s birthday. It’s also the birthday of his wife, his two sons, 32 of his friends and thousands of other Afghans — a date chosen for convenience by a generation who do not know when they were born. In the absence of birth certificates or official records, many Afghans have long used the seasons or historical events to help determine their age. But the explosion of social media networks such as Facebook, which require users to register their birthday, and the growing demand for passports and visas have forced Afghans to pick a day — any day. January 1 has become a common choice, although the date is more about practicality than parties. “It seemed all Afghans had birthdays on January 1,” Samad Alawi, who is 43, said. Even those who know their real birth date often choose January 1 because they do not want the hassle of converting their birthday from the Solar Hijri, an Islamic calendar used only in Afghanistan and Iran.

AFP