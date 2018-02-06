January blues

EVERY January of every year, businesses renew their permits and licenses and pay local assessments without much debate for business cannot afford any delay of operations and at the start of the year, it is not good vibes to be delayed. January is also your chance of experiencing frontline services and rate your local government units re its services. Since local permits and licenses are annually made, you would think that, after 27 years, the service would be efficient. But there are things made to be difficult so that fixers can have their day.

If you are an entrepreneur in this country of ours, you don’t get much help and often you are at the mercy of local government units which dare assess a fee against your business even while it is not operational. What is there to tax when the business was never operational to begin with?

Per Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code (LGC), Book 2, is the crux of decentralization and this is also the heart of discussion when it comes to federalism, a constitutional revision that is being transacted left and right by political players these days. This, despite the currency of trust not associated with some of the political players creating such loud noise that civil engagement and honest talk are set aside to conform to just one script—and not even that of PRRD.

Under the LGC, Book 2, Section 130, one of the fundamental principles to govern the exercise of taxing and other revenue-raising powers of local government units is “not to be unjust, excessive, oppressive, or confiscatory.” Section 131 (d) defines business as “trade or commercial activity regularly engaged in as a means of livelihood or with a view to profit.” So, when the sole proprietor just registered with the Department of Trade and Industry and secured a barangay permit but decided not to operate for various reasons, why should the local government make an assessment and exact a fee? Is there a law that says a non-operational sole proprietor that does not operate shall pay local fees in order to retire it?

And retirement of a business under the LGC (Section 145) states, “a business subject to tax pursuant to the preceding sections shall, upon termination thereof, submit a sworn statement of its gross sales or receipts for the current year. If the tax paid during the year be less than the tax due on said gross sales or receipts of the current year, the difference shall be paid before the business is considered officially retired.” What is there to retire if there was no business to begin with?

And this is where it shocks an entrepreneur. A local leader has to know what’s happening in his territory. Take the case of Pasig City where a sole proprietor is being assessed almost P10,000 covering mayor’s permit fee; other taxes and fees (garbage fee, personnel-police clearance fee, personnel-health certificate fee, personnel-health certificate fee, personnel-occupational tax, personnel-seminar’s fee, business plate/sticker fee, EPO accreditation fee, environmental inspection fee, sanitary inspection fee, signboard single-faced non-neon, fire inspection fee-local, fire inspection fee-national); engineering inspection fee (building inspection fee, electrical inspection fee, mechanical inspection fee and plumbing inspection fee).The catch—the business never operated. In fact, it did not even reach the point of having receipts printed. Even their tax mapping did not capture the existence of the business. When offered this explanation, the local assessment office further asked for FY2017 taxes paid. They just don’t get it. The company never operated at all and Pasig City is asking it to pay these assessment fees.|

Worse, the mayor, after receiving a letter on the matter, just perfunctorily gave a 10 percent discount when a discount was not asked for. Time was when Pasig City was said to be a model city for ease of doing business. It’s not.

Suggestions are being made to have renewals good for three years; for businesses that never operated should not be assessed any amount and non-operation for two to three years should be ground for retirement; new requirements like SSS, Pag-ibig, et al should be shared to all businesses on real time so that there is no surprise and hence, delay. Lines are a no-no if the LGU understands customer relationship management (CRM). ICT should be used to make things easier, “for say 90 percent of the process. If there needs to be a trip to city hall, we can model the US visa system, where almost all documents are already in and the approving body just validates on site.” In HK, “it is as easy as just being sent the business registration form with a cut-out. You go to the business permit office to pay and the payment receipt is actually printed on the form itself and they cut out their copy for their records.”

Twenty-seven years of LGC and we are worse off in terms of frontline services. Every January, you feel how things are getting nowhere and some are so unreasonable for they are the law, right?

Truly, “the government of my country snubs honest simplicity but fondles artistic villainy, and I think I might have developed into a very capable pickpocket if I had remained in the public service a year or two.”