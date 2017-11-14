Japan asked to exert pressure on North Korea to ‘abandon’ its nuclear program

JAPAN urged the 10-members Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to exert pressure on North Korea to force it to abandon its missile and nuclear programs.



During the 20th Asean-Japan summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Asean leaders, including President Rodrigo Duterte, that “nuclear and missile issues of North Korea is a grave and imminent threat that we have never experienced.”



“We need to make North Korea change their policy by enhancing the pressure applied to North Korea to the highest level by all available means, including the full implementation of the Security Council’s resolutions,” Abe said.



Japanese Press Secretary Norio Maruyama, reiterated Abe’s “appeal” to Asean leaders when asked whether his country raised North Korea’s nuclear program during their summit.



Asked whether the Japanese delegation sought Asean’s support to the pronouncement of United States President Donald Trump to “use all options” for the denuclearization of North Korea, Maruyama said, “The issue of North Korea’s missile and nuclear development creates an imminent threat.”



“We must increase the pressure on North Korea to the maximum extent using all possible means, including the complete implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution to make North Korea change its policies,” he said in a briefing.

“This is the first strategy. We are talking about the all options on the table. In this context I would like to say from our side we must increase the pressure to the maximum extent and create conditions that leave the North Korea side with no other choice but to abandon its nuclear programs and seek dialog,” Maruyama said.