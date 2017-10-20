Japan braces for election-day typhoon rains

TOKYO: A typhoon is expected to lash Japan with heavy rains Sunday, potentially weighing on turnout as millions of voters head to the polls in the world’s third-biggest economy. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appealed to voters to cast their ballots early as Typhoon Lan moves towards Japan bringing driving rain across the country on election day. “It’s rare to see typhoon rains over such a large swathe of the Japanese archipelago in October,” Eiju Takahashi, an official with the Japan Meteorological Agency, told Agence France-Presse. Only the northern island of Hokkaido is expected to be spared the downpour on Sunday, added Takahashi. Abe himself cast his vote on Wednesday in Tokyo, telling reporters that the weekend election “would decide Japan’s future” and urging voters to cast ballots early in anticipation of bad weather.

AFP