Japan brings J-pop group AKB48 to Manila

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines together with co-organizer, Hallohallo Entertainment Inc. has presented the “60 Years of Philippines-Japan Friendship Celebration,” a free musical event at the Market!Market! Activity Center featuring performances from popular Japanese girl group, AKB48 Team 8.

AKB48 is an all-girl group composed of numerous members, who are segregated into several teams. Based in Akihabara, thirty-two of their latest singles have consecutively topped the music charts in Japan. They have a wide fan base that extends around the world, including the Philippines.

The group has expanded to include many other “sister groups” in other areas of Japan and even abroad. Hijiri Tanikawa, Nanami Sato, Rin Okabe, Maria Shimizu, Ayane Takahashi, Nanase Yoshikawa, Serika Nagano, Kotone Hitomi, Riona Hamamatsu, Yurina Gyoten, Rena Fukuchi, and Karin Shimoaoki of AKB48 Team 8 were the performers during the celebration.

AKB48 has performed in many places abroad including New York, Los Angeles, Cannes, Paris, Moscow, Macao, Korea, and Taiwan, and holds especially high popularity in Asia.

Newly released songs hold a 26-time consecutive million seller record and engages in various activities as an idol group representing Japan such as holding regular shows and appearances in TV, radio, and magazines, while holding theatre performances as its base.

Around 4,000 delighted fans and spectators gathered in the event on December 4. Aside from AKB 48, the well-attended event also featured lively performances from Japanese girl group STARMARIE. The program also had an “Introduction to Japanese Culture” segments which featured anime trailer previews, anime-inspired dance performances, and a cosplay event.

The ‘60 Years of Philippines-Japan Friendship Celebration’ is among a yearlong series of events organized to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Philippines-Japan Friendship and further promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.