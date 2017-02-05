JAPAN IT COMPANY IN MUNTI FOR BENCHMARK VISIT

NEC Corporation representative Hirofumi Sato (center) talks to Muntinlupa Business Permits and Licensing Office chief Gary Llamas (left) in the Business Permits Renewal on January 27. Sato observed the Renewal transaction in Muntinlupa Sports Complex, Tunasan during his benchmark visit, facilitated by the Development Academy of the Philippines. Formerly known as Nippon Electric Company Limited, NEC Corporation provides ICT and network solutions to business enterprises, communications services providers and to government agencies. NEC Corporation Headquarters is situated in Tokyo, Japan.