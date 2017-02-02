Japan court rejects ‘right to be forgotten’ on Google

TOKYO: Japan’s Supreme Court has rejected a man’s demand that news search results of his arrest on sex charges be deleted from Google, ruling that to do so would violate freedom of expression. Media said it was the first decision by the nation’s top court involving the “right to be forgotten” relating to internet searches.”The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection clearly outweighs that of information disclosure,” the court said in a statement posted on its website. Tomohiro Kanda, the man’s lawyer, called the decision “disappointing”, saying that ensuring a crime is remembered differs from having the name of a person associated with it “passed on for many years”. The Japanese office of Google welcomed the ruling. “We’re pleased that with these latest rulings, the Supreme Court has unanimously recognised… that any decision to delete information from search results should prioritise the public’s right to information,” it said in a statement.

AFP