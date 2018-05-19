Japan crushes Taiwan, bags Asian Jr softball crown

Powerhouse Japan reclaimed the Asian Junior 19-Under Women’s Softball Championship with a masterful 4-0 rout of Chinese Taipei in their winner-take-all match at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga on Saturday.

Yuki Masuda yielded two hits and fanned out five batters in a no-relief job while the rest peppered pitchers Yu Ling Pan and Ya Ting with 10 hits to underscore the Japanese dominance of last year’s champions.

“My players played good and Yuki (Masuda) excellently manned the mound,” said coach Yosuke Sato through an interpreter, whose wards completed a sweep of the weeklong tournament organized by Softball Confederation Asia in partnership with the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL), supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

Chinese Taipei staged a last ditch stand in the seventh inning but Masuda retired Chi Hsuan Yen, Chia Hui Ko and southpaw Jia Ling Yu to preserve the lead and clinch the crown.

“The Japanese played well and their batters found their mark. They deserve the win,” said Chinese Taipei coach Tseng Hsin Chang through an interpreter.

Japan thus racked up nine wins and reaffirmed its supremacy of Asian softball in the eight-team competition.

“I would like to congratulate Japan for winning the championship – they have displayed an unremarkable sense of sportsmanship, skills and discipline on the field. I also extend my congratulations to Chinese Taipei and China for putting up a good fight,” said ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier, also the president and CEO of tournament sponsor Cebuana Lhuillier.

Hinting on the next steps of the Phl Blu Girls, Lhuillier said: “The Asian Jr U19 has been a good learning opportunity for them. We will take stock of their experience playing in this tournament so that they will be better prepared and equipped next time.”

Aside from winning the plum in convincing fashion, Japan swept all the individual awards with Kudo Kanna collaring four honors – MVP, most homeruns (3), most RBIs (14 RBIs) and best slugger. Okuda Mei was recognized as best hitter and Iha Hanna with most stolen base (six).

Yuki recorded 10 strikeouts in three trips to the mound against Korea (two innings), India (three innings) and Chinese Taipei (four innings) in a splendid performance that drew praises not only from her teammates but also from foreign players.