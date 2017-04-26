Japan disaster minister resigns over quake gaffe

TOKYO: Japan’s gaffe-prone disaster reconstruction minister resigned Wednesday after remarking it was lucky the catastrophic 2011 earthquake-tsunami had hit a largely rural region rather than Tokyo.”It was good that it (the disaster) occurred over there in Tohoku,” he said late Tuesday. “If it had been close to the capital zone, there would have been enormous damage,” he added, referring to the vast Tokyo conurbation After submitting his resignation, Imamura said he deeply regretted the comments.