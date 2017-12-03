Japan donates 100 patrol vehicles to PNP

Around 100 patrol vehicles were donated by the Japanese Government to the Philippine National Police (PNP) through the Economic and Social Development Programme on Counter-terrorism and Public Security.

Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda attended as the Guest of Honor during the turn over ceremony on November 29 held at the Headquarters of PNP. First batch of those donated vehicles have been already delivered to police organizations in Metro Manila.

The vehicles were utilized to strengthen the counter-terrorism efforts of PNP in the past few weeks, especially during the Asean Summit and Related Meetings.

“We are happy to see a lot of SNS postings by our PNP colleagues, welcoming these new Japanese vehicles to their mobile units,” Ambassador Haneda said.

He also pointed out in his remarks that the Japanese and the Philippine flags printed on the donated patrol vehicles symbolize the two countries’ close friendship.

Counter-terrorism is a common challenge for both countries as well as for the entire region. Ambassador Haneda is looking forward to working together with the Philippine government to enhance collective counter-terrorism capabilities.