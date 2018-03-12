Japan donation seen boosting Marawi rehab

The rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi is expected to pick up with the expected arrival of equipment donated by Japan, the Finance department said on Sunday.

“Japan is set to turn over 27 units of heavy machinery and other equipment to the Philippine government this March to aid in the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts for Marawi City,” the department said.

The donation is part of a 2.5-billion yen ($22 million) grant under the Philippine-Japan Economic and Social Development Program.

The Finance department recalled that during the fourth meeting of the Philippines-Japan High Level Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation in February, Japanese delegation chair Hiroto Izumi had said that the turnover of the heavy equipment “would be a symbol of Japan’s strong commitment for the reconstruction of Marawi and demonstrate the robust bond between our two countries.”

“Dr. Izumi, who is a special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also confirmed the launching of a project on the construction of shelters and community infrastructure for its residents and the budgetary support for the rehabilitation efforts for Marawi City,” the department added.

The International Finance Group also reported that 200 electric vehicles from an Asian Development Bank-funded Energy department project would also be turned over to Task Force Bangon Marawi to help provide livelihood opportunities for displaced residents.

The effort to rebuild Marawi also includes the planned issuance of P30 billion worth of bonds, which Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd has said should appeal to Filipinos’ “patriotic” sense of duty.

Muslim extremists attempted to overrun the city in May 2017 and it took five months before the government declared Marawi as liberated.