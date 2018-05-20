Japan Embassy breaks ground for Plaridel bypass road project

Minister Keiichi Ishii of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), together with Ambassador Koji Haneda, Secretary Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Secretary Arthur Tugade of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), attended on April 30 the inauguration ceremony of Phase 2 of the Plaridel Bypass Road Project and groundbreaking ceremony of Phase 3 in Bulacan Province.

At the ceremony, Secretary Villar expressed optimism on the alleviation of traffic congestion in the area and thanked the Japanese government for their continuous support.

This project centers on the construction of a bypass road around the city of Plaridel, which is a bottleneck for transportation and logistics as it connects Metro Manila and northern suburban cities. Expanding the achievements of the project’s phase 1 (also funded by Japan’s ODA in FY2002), phases 2 and 3 are expected to contribute in the economic and social development of Metro Manila and towns located in the northern suburbs by alleviating serious traffic congestion and enhancing transportation capacity and efficiency.