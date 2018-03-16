Japan finance minister to skip G20 as cronyism scandal balloons

TOKYO: Japan’s finance minister will skip a G20 meeting next week, officials said on Friday, to address parliament as pressure mounts over a cronyism scandal and alleged cover-up dogging the prime minister. Taro Aso “will concentrate on” dealing with parliament, and will be represented at the meeting by his deputy Minoru Kihara, a ministry official told Agence France-Presse. The decision comes as a new poll showed support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government down 9.4 percentage points from last month to 39.3 percent, the lowest since his resounding reelection in October. The Jiji Press poll published on Friday, which comes after two other media surveys this week showing drops in support for Abe, put the premier’s disapproval rating at 40.4 percent. Ruling and opposition lawmakers have agreed to hold a hearing Monday on the growing scandal over the cut-price sale of government land to a supporter of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the alteration of finance ministry documents related to the deal. Aso and Abe will attend the parliamentary session, according to opposition Democratic Party officials.

AFP