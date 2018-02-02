Japan fire kills 11 at home for elderly people

TOKYO: Eleven people were killed in northern Japan after fire broke out at a home for elderly people with financial difficulties, police said on Thursday. The victims—eight men and three women—were among 16 residents of the facility in Sapporo, Hokkaido, run by a local organization. The other five residents escaped, a police spokesman told Agence France-Presse. Kenji Kikai, a local police official, said that the five who escaped the fire sustained slight to moderate injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Police said they had launched a probe into the cause of the fire first alerted at 11:42 p.m. (1442 GMT) Wednesday via an emergency call. A witness told the police that she heard a number of small explosions before the fire started. The facility is aimed at supporting elderly people with financial difficulties by offering low-cost accommodation and helping them find work, public broadcaster NHK reported. It is usually unstaffed overnight, according to local media.
