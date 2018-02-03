Japan firms to form LNG bunkering business

Japanese shipping companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) recently announced plans with Toyota Tsusho Corp. and Chubu Electric Power to commercialize supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel to ships in the country’s Chubu region.

In a joint statement, the shipping firms said “LNG is expected to become an important alternative to heavy fuel oil, because of its relatively low emissions of air-polluting substances and greenhouse gases.”

“The group hopes that the use of LNG will enable their ships to meet increasingly stringent international regulations on emissions,” they added.

The four companies will discuss specific customers and supply methods soon in preparation for the commercialization of the LNG bunkering business.

The plans come as K Line and NYK are merging with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to form Ocean Network Express (ONE), which is set to launch on April 1. ONE is expected to become the sixth-largest container shipping company in the world.