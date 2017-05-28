Japan grants assistance for BFP

First Secretary Takuhiro Watanabe attended the ceremony of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) on May 17 at the Sipalay City New Government Center, Negros Occidental.

The event had the blessing ceremony of “The Project for Providing Emergency Vehicles to 11 Local Government Units in Visayas, FY 2015” particularly the nine units of emergency vehicles donated to Negros Occidental under the Provision of Emergency Vehicles for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The event was joined by key officials of the BFP such as Bobby Baruelo, Director of BFP National Headquarters and Fred Trajeras, Jr., Director of BFP–Negros Island Region (NIR). The ceremony was also witnessed by Honorable Mercedes Alvarez, Congresswoman of the 6th District of Negros Occidental well as the Mayors, representatives and fire fighters from the six beneficiary municipalities in the province.

Visayas Island is highly exposed to natural disasters and other emergencies. For the past years, this island have experienced strong typhoons, high magnitude earthquakes and fire related incidents that caused loss of lives of many Filipinos and huge damages in infrastructure and livelihood. In such situations, BFP is among the agencies that is in the forefront of disaster response. However, BFP lacks emergency vehicles for their operations. In order to improve BFP’s capability on emergency response, provision of additional emergency vehicles is needed.

To address this problem, the Embassy of Japan extended assistance to BFP by providing nine units of emergency vehicles in Visayas particularly in the municipalities of Kabankalan, Cauayan, Candoni, Ilog, Hinoba-an and Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

Through this endeavor, BFP will be able to improve their services during emergency response cognizant to the efforts being made by Japan in improving disaster risk reduction and management in the Philippines.

The Government of Japan, as the top ODA donor for the Philippines, launched the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in the Philippines in 1989 for the purpose of reducing poverty and helping various communities engaged in grassroots activities. As of present, 525 grassroots projects have been funded by GGP. Japan believes that this project will not only strengthen the friendship between the peoples of Japan and the Philippines but also contribute to further fostering a strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines toward the future.