Japan to help PH in war on drugs

The Japanese government has expressed interest to help the Duterte administration in its war against illegal drugs, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

In a statement, the agency said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd had received an update on the assistance extended by Japan to the Philippines’ campaign against illegal drugs, support for Mindanao peace and development and ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Providing the update is Katsuyuki Kawai, a senior adviser to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was quoted to have said that Japan “would like to help set up model rehabilitation centers in the Philippines.”

“Through many occasions of discussion with President [Rodrigo] Duterte, I have come to understand that the support for him by the people has been consolidated because of the [war]against illegal drugs, so we would like to continue the support for this field,” Kawai said.

He cited the delivery on Monday at Sangley Point in Cavite of two TC-90 trainer aircraft that the Japanese had agreed to lease to the Philippines for its maritime patrols.

“I hope this will help strengthen your maritime security,” Kawai said.

“We reiterate that Prime Minister Abe hopes to achieve peace in the Philippines and the region, I myself would like to help the Philippines and be the ‘second ambassador’ of the Philippines here,” he added.

A team of Cabinet-level officials led by Dominguez had met with high-ranking officials of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Japan International Cooperation Agency and members of the Philippines-Japan Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation representing the Japanese government and led by Dr. Hiroto Izumi, Abe’s senior adviser, during its two-day mission in Tokyo.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO