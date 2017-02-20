Japan not yet hiring caregivers – DOLE

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has clarified that Japan is not yet hiring caregivers because Manila and Tokyo have yet to sign such an agreement.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd explained that even if the Japanese government has given the green light for the entry of Filipino caregivers, an implementing agreement has to be signed before Filipinos can be hired.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) earlier warned agencies to refrain from recruiting caregivers for Japan.

In its advisory, the POEA said the 2016 Technical Training Act of Japan, which include caregivers among those eligible jobs under the Technical Intern Training Program, “has not fully taken effect.”

“The governments of the Philippines and Japan are yet to sign a memorandum of cooperation required to implement the recruitment and deployment of Filipino caregivers for Japan,” it added.

Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say, who is also acting as POEA Administrator, said that any agency that will recruit caregivers for Japan will be considered to have violated existing rules and regulations on the recruitment of Overseas Filipino Workers.

The Labor department said the number of Filipinos duped of their hard-earned money in exchange for non-existent jobs in Japan and other countries continues to rise.