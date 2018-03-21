Japan OKs P3.5B grant for Davao, Marawi

JAPAN on Tuesday approved a P2.5 billion grant to the Philippines for the construction of a waste management facility in Davao City and an additional P1 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda signed the Exchange of Notes on the two projects under Japan’s ODA (Official Development Assistance) program.

Haneda said the development of a waste facility in Davao City will “significantly reduce its solid waste and covert it to reusable energy.”

“Being the largest and one of the most populous cities outside of Metro Manila, we recognize that Davao City faces the challenge of having a more ecological waste management system,” Haneda said.

“We see this as an example where Japanese technology can address pressing needs to improve the quality of life of Filipinos,” he added, expressing hope that the project will be duplicated in other cities nationwide.

Haneda said Japan’s decision to grant an additional P1 billion for the reconstruction of Marawi is his country’s “recognition” of the Philippines’ efforts to rehabilitate the war-torn Islamic city.

Cayetano thanked Japan for the grant.

“We are grateful to a people that the President (Rodrigo Duterte) has called ‘a friend more than a brother’ for their patience and their efforts in Mindanao to forge peace for all Filipinos.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Davao City is seen to generate more than 1,000 ton of garbage per day.