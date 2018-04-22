JAPAN, PH CONDUCT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT meeting

Ambassador Koji Haneda recently co-chaired the 10th Sub-Committee on Improvement of the Business Environment (SC-IBE) Meeting under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement with Secretary Ramon Lopez of the Department of Trade and Industry. Japanese businessmen operating in the Philippines composed the Japanese side, while the Philippine side had representatives from relevant government agencies. The meeting covered issues concerning the improvement of the business environment, restrictions for foreign investment, tax-related issues, contractualization, and other matters. The SC-IBE is an important dialogue between the public and private sectors of both countries to discuss specific issues to ensure a strong and transparent business environment that will nurture economic growth.