Japan policeman held for allegedly shooting colleague to death

TOKYO, Japan: A Japanese police officer was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting a colleague dead, a rare fatal gun crime in a country where weapons are strictly regulated. The 19-year-old suspect, who has not been named, reportedly told authorities he shot Akira Imoto after being verbally bullied by him. Imoto, 41, was found dead inside a police office in western Japan’s Hikone in the Shiga region on Wednesday evening, a police spokesman said. Authorities realized that the dead man’s colleague was missing and began searching for him. A police car that had run off the road was found near the scene of the crime, the spokesman added, with local media reporting the suspect had tried to escape in the car. Japan has famously strict gun control regulations and very little gun crime. In 2015, just eight gun crimes were reported nationwide.

AFP