Japan provides emergency vehicles to 26 LGUs in Visayas and Mindanao

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines has donated emergency vehicles to 11 local government units in Visayas as well as to 15 local government units in Mindanao under the provision of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhide Ishikawa attended the ceremony and the turn-over of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) on December 14, 2016 at the Bahay ng Alumni, University of the Philippines in Quezon City.

This event was also attended by Secretary Ismael Sueno of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Chief Superintendent Bobby Baruelo of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Dr. Vincent Manalo of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Mayors from the beneficiary municipalities and 200 fire fighters also attended the occasion.

The BFP doesn’t have sufficient number of emergency vehicles to provide their every fire station for their rescue operations and fire extinguishing activities.

This gap became apparent during typhoon Yolanda last 2013. After which, the Embassy of Japan started to extend assistance to BFP in providing emergency vehicles.

The total number of the emergency vehicles granted by the Embassy of Japan under these projects amount to 54 units, around US$700,000 in value.

Through these projects, BFP will be able to improve their services during emergency response cognizant to the efforts being made by Japan in improving disaster risk reduction and management in the Philippines. It is expected that a total of 3.06 million people in Visayas as well as 6.60 million in Midanao will benefit from these projects.