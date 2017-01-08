Japan provides second Multi-Role Response Vessel

The government of Japan through its Official Development Assistance (ODA) has provided the second Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV) to the Philippines. The commissioning ceremony was held on December 22 at the Port of Manila attended by Minister Makoto Iyori of Embassy of Japan together with Undersecretary of Department of Transportation (DOTR) Felipe Judan.

In his speech, Undersecretary Judan expressed his deepest appreciation for the continued support of Japan.

The MRRV “Malabrigo” is the second of the 10 40-meter MRRVs to be provided for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). This Project aims to improve the PCG’s capabilities to quickly and appropriately address maritime operation along Philippine coasts such as patrol, search and rescue, and law enforcement. The remaining eight vessels will be delivered serially until 2018.

Japan has long supported the initiatives of the PCG. Other projects include the provision of rescue equipment, training facilities, communication systems, and maritime safety equipment. In 2014, Japan extended Y1.152 billion grant aid to PCG to install a satellite-based communication system and Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) to manage vessel movement and port traffic.

An expert from the Japan Coast Guard has also been dispatched to PCG as part of technical cooperation assistance. Through these ODA projects, it is expected that the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines will be further fostered and strengthened.