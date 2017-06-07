Japan radical nabbed in cop killing after 4-decade hunt

TOKYO: A Japanese leftist radical has been arrested and charged in the killing of a police officer after more than four decades on the run, authorities said on Wednesday. Masaaki Osaka, 67, once a high-ranking member of the Japan Revolutionary Communist League, allegedly clubbed the officer with a metal pipe and Molotov cocktail during violent street protests in Tokyo’s now fashionable Shibuya district. He disappeared after the incident in late 1971. A Tokyo Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed Osaka’s arrest Wednesday, but declined to give more details. Local media said Osaka—who was arrested in the city of Hiroshima last month and then brought back to Tokyo on Wednesday—was identified by DNA following a raid on a building used by a radical group.

AFP