Japan seeks upgraded whaling ship as PM vows to continue hunts

TOKYO: Japan is considering upgrading its ageing lead whaling ship, a fisheries official said on Wednesday, as the prime minister vowed to continue the country’s controversial Antarctic hunts despite international protests. The Fisheries Agency has requested 100 million yen ($910,000) in the national budget for a study into the future of commercial whaling, an agency official told Agence France-Presse, including the fate of the 30-year-old Nisshin Maru, the lead vessel of Japan’s whaling flotilla. Takato Maki said that “the study will include discussions on what to do with the Nisshin Maru—if its life should be extended [by repairs], or should be replaced with a used ship or a new ship, among other ideas.” Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission (IWC) moratorium on hunting, but exploits a loophole that allows whales to be killed in the name of scientific research. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed his government’s commitment to an eventual resumption of commercial whaling.

AFP