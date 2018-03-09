Japan surveys Marawi war-ravaged roads

MARAWI CITY: The Japanese government, through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), started its survey of this war-ravaged city for immediate evaluation and repair of damaged roads and ensure smooth full return of displaced people here.

Salma Tamano, public information officer, said the survey started on February 13 and is expected to be completed next month in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Lanao del Sur provincial government.

Japan has extended assistance to Marawi for the smooth return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and repair of roads damaged during last year’s conflict.

The survey attempts to capture the magnitude of damages to roads and drainage, among others, through the use of the high-tech DRIMS (Dynamic Response Intelligent Monitoring System).

When the survey is completed, a road project designed to be completed in three years will commence, Tamano said.

The project is called “ring road” covering road networks in this city and other nearby municipalities such as Piagapo, Saguiaran and Marantao, she added.