Japan to grant Cambodia over $90M

Japan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Taro Kono will pay an official visit to Cambodia on Sunday and sign agreements providing Cambodia with a grant and a loan totaling over $90 million. According to a statement by the foreign ministry on Friday, the visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations of Cambodia and Japan, and notes that 2018 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Kono will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen and meet with Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn at the Peace Palace. After meeting the premier the two foreign ministers will sign papers documenting the financial assistance extended to Cambodia by Japan’s government. Japan will lend the Kingdom 9.216 billion Yen ($85,985,280) for the Phnom Penh City Transmission and Distribution System Expansion Project, and grant it 500 million Yen ($4,665,000) for the implementation of other economic and social development programs.

AFP