Japan to help Cambodians gain access to clean water

Japan has committed to help Cambodia’s urban populations gain access to a safe, affordable and sustainable water supply, with the government confirming that 85 percent of urban populations currently have access to clean water. The Japan International Cooperation Agency on Monday signed an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Handicraft on a project to strengthen the administrative capacity of urban water supply service in Cambodia. According to a JICA press release, the project aims to strengthen governance of urban water supply services and will contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. Prak Prakat, director general of the Ministry of Industry and Handicraft’s potable water supply department, said yesterday that 85 percent of urban populations had access to clean water and by 2025, the government expected that more than 100 percent of urban populations would have access. Prakat declined to reveal the budget for the project, saying it had not been calculated.

KHMER TIMES