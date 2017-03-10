Friday, March 10, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Japan troops to withdraw from South Sudan

    Japan troops to withdraw from South Sudan

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Friday a plan to pull the nation’s engineering troops from South Sudan in May after five years of a peacekeeping mission.

    “As South Sudan’s nation-building reaches a new stage, I assessed that the Self Defense Force’s construction and maintenance work in Juba has reached” an appropriate point to end, Abe told reporters.

    Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stressed at a separate news conference that it was not due to a deterioration in security in the area, according to Kyodo News.

    Currently roughly 350 Japanese military engineer troops are in the violence-hit nation as part of the UN peacekeeping mission to perform tasks such as road construction and maintenance.

    South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, was engulfed by a civil war in 2013 and faces various humanitarian crises such as famine. AFP

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply