Japan turns over charcoal facility in Cagayan

The government of Japan is funding a project to help over 5,750 farmers and households in Baggao, Cagayan to raise their income through charcoal production without resorting to environmentally destructive activities.

Japan turned over this week its Production and Marketing of “Clean and Green [non-wood] Charcoal” facility in the municipality.

The ceremony was attended by Kenji Terada, First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan; Baggao Mayor Leonardo Pattung; and Saint Paul University Philippines (SPUP) president Sister Merceditas Ang, Sister’s of Saint Paul Chartres.

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), SPUP will provide the technical training assistance on new technology in charcoal production, livelihood as well as entrepreneurial skills development.

The project aims to facilitate and utilize the agricultural waste, and will prevent rampant cutting of trees or illegal deforestation for the production of wood-based charcoal that causes the vanishing of the environment and natural resources in Cagayan.

Agricultural waste such as corn cobs can be developed as an alternative and effective source of raw material.

Under the GGP, the Embassy of Japan in 2015 provided $70,718 (abound P3 million) assistance to SPUP for the establishment of facility for the production of corn cob-based charcoal, installation of machineries and equipment, and procurement of mini-truck for hauling.

The government of Japan, as the top official development assistance donor for the Philippines, launched the GGP in the Philippines in 1989 intended to reduce poverty and help various communities engaged in grassroots activities.

At present, 525 grassroots projects have been implemented by GGP.