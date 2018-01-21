Japan turns over new air traffic management systems to CAAP

As part of the government’s move towards more efficient aircraft traffic flow and navigation in the country, the Embassy of Japan has turned over the new Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/ Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) on January 16 at the headquarters of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Pasay City.

The ceremony was attended by President Rodrigo Duterte, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda.

In his speech, President Duterte expressed his deepest appreciation for support from Japan.

“I’m sure is a huge leap in the improvement of the services regarding security and surveillance,” said President Duterte.

“This is the answer to the pulse of the much needed upgrade in our country’s inadequate and aging air navigation systems, which lags behind those with our neighbors in the region,” he added.

Developed through Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA), this project aims to improve the system that allows air traffic controllers to communicate with, navigate and monitor the planes flying between airports throughout the entire Philippines smoothly.

Approximately 50 facilities, including a central control tower in Manila and radar sites and radio stations around the country, were constructed in this project to complement the improved system. Japan has provided the Philippines with ODA loan amounting to P10 billion to implement this project.

The functional enhancement by this project would improve the safety and punctuality of air transportation while responding to rapidly expanding air travel demand due to economic growth. It is expected to further reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as contribute to the sustainable development of the Philippines.