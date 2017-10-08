Japan turns over OPD building in Leyte

The Government of Japan turned over the Outpatient Department Building (OPD) of the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) to the Government of the Philippines in a ceremony held on September 21 in Tacloban City, Leyte.

The EVRMC OPD is one of the projects under the Japan-funded “Program for the Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda.” The ceremony was led by Minister Atsushi Kuwahara of the Embassy of Japan, and Secretary of Health Paulyn Rosell-Jean Ubial. During the ceremony, the representatives of prospective beneficiaries in Leyte expressed their deepest appreciation to the Japanese Government.

The EVRMC OPD, which was severely damaged by Typhoon Yolanda (also known as Typhoon Haiyan outside the Philippines) in November 2013, was rebuilt to enable the delivery of quality health care services for the people in the region. A total of US$14 million was provided for this project from the Government of Japan. The EVRMC is one of the most important hospitals in Leyte, and it is hoped that the building will be utilized to its full potential, thus, improving the health situation in Leyte Province.

The Program for the Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda provides assistance for recovery and reconstruction in areas affected by Typhoon Yolanda. The program focuses on social infrastructure such as healthcare facilities, schools and local government offices; economic infrastructure such as airport, common industrial facilities and power facilities; and disaster preparedness infrastructure such as meteorological radar systems. The EVRMC Outpatient Building project is the largest funded project under this program. Through this Program, Japan helps the Philippines build a resilient society against natural disasters and achieve sustainable growth.

Through the Program, Japan, as the top ODA donor to the Philippines as well as a disaster-prone country itself, has supported the Philippines’ disaster mitigation efforts by sharing its experiences and lessons learned from past natural disasters. With its policy of “Build Back Better,” the program is expected to further foster the strategic partnership between the two countries and serve as a model for other disaster-prone areas of the Philippines.