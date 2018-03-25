Japan turns over classrooms in Cotabato

Third Secretary of the Embassy of Japan Atsushi Kobayashi and Embassy of Japan International Monitoring Team’s Hiroyuki Kawamoto attended the turnover ceremony of their classroom reconstruction of project at the Al Azhaire Academy in Cotabato Maguindanao on March 13.

The said project is funded through Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), one of Japan’s Official Development Assistance. The ceremony was also attended by representatives from Al Amanah Humanitarian Development and Services, Inc., the implementing proponent of the project, from Bangsamoro Development Agency and school officials.

Increased in enrollment in Al Azhaire Academy resulted to congest, crowded classrooms, hence expanding the number of classrooms is an urgent need of the school. As a remedy, Al Azhaire Academy resorted to use of temporary or makeshift classrooms. However, over time structures of these classrooms get weak, roofs have the tendencies to fall and water leaks during the rainy season; hence, students have not been provided with an adequate learning environment.

In line with Japan-Bangsamoro Initiatives for Reconstruction and Development (J-BIRD) through Grant Assistance for GGP, the Embassy of Japan decided to provide assistance to the school through Al-Amanah Humanitarian Development and Services, Inc with a grant amounting to $101,494 or approximately P4.2 million. The said grant covered construction of two-storey building with six classrooms each inclusive of furniture and equipment. This project intends to provide proper and safe learning environment to around 1,200 students of Al Azhaire Academy.