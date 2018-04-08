Japan turns over new set of vessels and boats to PCG

Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda led the commissioning ceremony of two 44-meter class patrol vessels and four seven-meter class high-speed boats at the Headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Manila on March 28.

The ceremony was also attended by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and PCG Commandant Rear Admiral Elson Hermogino. At the ceremony, Secretary Tugade expressed his appreciation to the Japanese government and also stated that it was very meaningful to have this ceremony on the birthday of President Duterte.

The two patrol vessels, named “Cape San Agustin” and “Cabra” respectively, are the seventh and eighth of the ten Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRVs) that Japan is providing with its soft loan amounting to P8.5 billion. The boats, on the other hand, are part of the 13 high-speed boats provided under Japan’s grant aid worth P270 million.

The vessels and boats will enhance the Philippines’ capabilities for law enforcement, help in the prevention of maritime accidents and in the conduct of quick rescue operations, and contribute to the overall improvement of maritime security in the Philippines. The provision of these vessels and boats is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines.