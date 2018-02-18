Japan turns over patrol cars to major police offices in Central Visayas

Ambassador Koji Haneda, with Dr. Hiroto Izumi who serves as Special Adviser to Prime Minister Abe, attended the ceremony for the turnover of 20 patrol vehicles for three major police offices in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-lapu. President Rodrigo Duterte also graced the February 12 event.

These are part of the 100 vehicles donated by the Japanese Government to Philippine National Police (PNP) through its Economic and Social Development Programme on Counter-terrorism and Public Security. Ambassador Haneda expressed hope that these patrol cars would lead the way to stronger public safety capabilities and counter-terrorism efforts of the PNP, at the same time bringing the PNP much closer to the people and local communities.

