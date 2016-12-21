Japanese brand extends gift of clothing to Aeta community

Love knows no boundaries, and neither does sharing.

While every country has its own tradition in celebrating Christmas, the heart of this festivity—that is, sharing—remains universal.

A testament to this is global Japanese retail brand Uniqlo. Famous for its line of comfortable wear, the brand—which has always wanted to make the good life of Filipinos better most especially this Holiday season—decided to give back to the community.

The move is in line with Uniqlo’s “10 Million Ways to Help” campaign. To achieve this, the brand partnered with a local community to benefit from this benevolent campaign.

Besides this, the company also gave its employees and customers the chance to show their innate love for giving as the company encouraged them to bring lightly-used clothing to the brand’s stores around Metro Manila for donation to the Aeta community.

This reinforces the commitment of the brand to uphold its promise to society and achieve growth that is sustainable for both the company and society at large.

“Uniqlo not only aims to make life better for our customers through the products we make, we also want to support communities by providing clothing where it is needed most. We believe that this is an essential part of sustainable community development,” Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operations Officer Katsumi Kubota said in a statement sent to The Manila Times.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to help the Aeta community and hope that we have touched their lives, and at the same time, inspired others to give,” he executive finally noted.