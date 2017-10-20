Japanese chamber urges govt to retain PEZA perks

The government should retain incentives given to economic zone locators to encourage investments in the Philippines, the president of a Japanese business group said.

Perks provided by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) are a “very strong point” for prospective investors, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, Inc. (JCCPI) President Hiroshi Shiraishi said at the sidelines of the 43rd Philippine Business Conference & Expo on Thursday.

Tax reforms proposed by government include a 12-percent value-added tax on local purchases of export-oriented companies, which official have said is necessary to help fund the ambitious “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.

“We are supporting this tax reform but we also wish to maintain PEZA incentives. That’s very important. We really want to maintain the current PEZA incentives that we are receiving so any changes, we don’t want that,” Shiraishi said.

The Senate version of a tax reform bill already passed by the House of Representatives retains the incentives, which Shiraishi said had tempered investor concerns.

“We understand the tax reform will consist of package one, two, three, four … We [will]see carefully what will happen after the fpour packages so we need to watch carefully how all packages impact the incentives of PEZA,” he said.

Shiraishi said that aside from retaining the incentives, the government should also consider the lifting or restrictions on foreign investments.

“While PEZA is okay, easing will be an additional attraction,” he said.