Japanese ‘destroyer’ arrives in PH

A JAPANESE anti-submarine destroyer arrived in the Philippines on Monday for a two-day goodwill visit, which demonstrates blossoming military relations between the two nations.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said aside from the goodwill visit to the Philippines, the vessel of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), the JS Onami (DD-111), would also replenish its supply after coming from a mission in the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) International Fleet Review.

Lincuna added the Japanese destroyer arrived at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila on Sunday and would be in the country until today, Monday.

“The visit is already the third time for JMSDF vessels in the country this year,” he said in a statement.

This was not the first Japanese ship that arrived in the Philippines for 2017.

In January, the JS Inazuma (DDG-105) AND JS Suzutsuki (DD-117) arrived in Subic Bay for a six-day goodwill visit.

On June 4, the Japanese helicopter carrier, the JS Izumo (DDH-183) and the guided missile destroyer JS Sazanami (DDG-113) arived in Subic Bay, Zambales for a four-day goodwill visit.

Lincuna said the Philippine Navy’s BRP Rajah Humabon (PF11) rendered the customary meeting procedures at the Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area.

“[Philippine Navy] representatives accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to health and security aboard JS Onami,” he said.

The JS Onami’s Commanding Officer, Commodore Hirotaka Okamura and his party were scheduled to have a courtesy call to Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Philippine Navy chief on Monday.

The JS Onami is equipped with a variety of anti-submarine weapons and sensors. DEMPSEY REYES