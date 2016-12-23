Japanese firm introduces waste treatment machinery to Bicol

A Japanese company will introduce its waste treatment machinery to the local government of Legazpi City and Bicol University to compost organic materials such as food waste, sewage sludge and manure and turn them into organic fertilizers, which can then be used to improve agriculture productivity.

The technology sharing is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) official development assistance using the expertise of Japan’s private sector to address global development issues.

“This assistance to Legazpi City as a pilot site is aligned with the current administration’s socio-economic agenda to promote the development of the rural value chain and raise agriculture productivity,” JICA Senior Representative Yuko Tanaka said on Thursday.

“We look forward to seeing Legazpi City reap the gains of waste recycling in raising their income and addressing waste management issues,” he added.

According to JICA, the waste treatment machinery will be supplied by Okada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Data from the project’s feasibility study showed that only 3 percent of Bicol’s waste materials are composted.

The introduction of organic fertilizers is therefore seen as a potential solution to address land productivity issues and the rising costs of chemical fertilizers, JICA said

It noted that although rice commodities are part of Bicol’s major industries, the region’s six provinces have a high poverty rate at 56.2 percent. Also, the Philippines’ rice sector produces 3.8 tons per hectare, lower than Vietnam’s or Indonesia’s 4.9 tons per hectare production.