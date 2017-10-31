Japanese firms pledge $6B in investments to PH

JAPANESE companies have pledged at least $6 billion worth of new investments in the Philippines, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has announced.



In a statement, Lopez said President Rodrigo Duterte was present when representatives from these firms inked a memorandum of understanding and letter of intent in connection with investing in the Philippines through joint ventures and the expansion of operations in the Philippines in manufacturing (shipbuilding, iron, steel); agribusiness, power, renewable energy, transportation, infrastructure, mineral processing, retailing, information technology, among others.



“The total new investments reached $6 billion,” Lopez said.



The 18 Japanese companies who pledged investments to the Philippines were:

1. Marubeni Corporation;

2. Itochu Corporation;

3. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.;

4. Taiheiyo Cement Corporation;

5. Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.;

6. Japan Tobacco Inc.;

7. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.;

8. Ministop Co., Ltd.;

9. Lawson Inc.;

10. Ubicon Holdings, Inc.;

11. Advanced World Solutions, Inc.;

12. Densan System Co. Ltd.;

13. Hitachi Asia; Hitachi Ltd.;

14. Subic Smart Community Corporation;

15. Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.;

16. Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.;

17. Federal Land, Inc.;

18. Yamato Kogyo and Itochu Corporation.

Filipino companies which expressed intention to engage in joint ventures with Japanese firms were:

1. Alsons/AWS Information Systems, Inc.;

2. CIS Bayad Center, Inc.;

3. Meralco;

4. Newcoast Southbeach Realty, Inc.;

5. Federal Land, Inc.;

6. SteelAsia Manufacturing Corporation;

7. and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.



In addition, Lopez disclosed that he met with his Japanese counterpart, Minister Hiroshige Seko, to discuss improving market access and lowering tariff for the Philippines’ agricultural products such as banana, pineapple, mango, as well as Japan’s support for Industrial Cooperation Dialogue and improving supply chain for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises in the Philippines.



The Philippines’ net equity capital investments, meaning new foreign direct investments (FDI), dropped to $141 million as of July from $1.45 billion in 2016.



Likewise, the FDI net inflows of the country fell to $3.6 billion which is also lower than the 2016 figure of $4.1 billion.



