Japanese found dead in Pangasinan

MAPANDAN, Pangasinan: A 66-year-old Japanese national widow was found dead in his house by the relatives of his late wife who appealed to Japanese embassy officials in the Philippines to help them find the victim’s address in Japan. Senior Insp. Bernard Antolin, chief of police here, identified the victim as Yoji Makita, born on July 3,1951 and a native of Fukuoka, Japan. Relatives of Makita’s wife told police that he was suffering from unknown illness and would not take medicine or see a doctor. He also refused to go back to Japan since the death of his wife six years ago. The last time the victim was seen alive was on August 7 and has not been seen coming out for about three weeks. His body was brought to Carrera Funeral Homes in Barangay Aserda.