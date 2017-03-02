Japanese found dead

A 45-year-old Japanese who has been residing in the country for 15 years was found dead along Commonwealth Avenue, Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City (Metro Manila) on Wednesday night. Police are still investigating whether Toshiya Ishigaki, manager of a call center agency, fell from his Yamaha Fino motorcycle after losing balance or a victim of a hit-and-run. Ishigaki still had his helmet on when found slumped and bleeding profusely on the roadside. His live-in partner, known only as Steph, told police he was on his way to visit his parents on Boni Avenue, Mandaluyong City when the incident happened. Reginan Kurt Ivan O. Abang, TMTC intern