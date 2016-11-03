Japanese government honors Drilon, Virata

The Japanese government on Thursday announced the conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Franklin Drilon, Senate president pro-tempore, and Cesar Virata, former prime minister.

It said Drilon is being recognized for promoting friendly relations and developing economic cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

Tokyo, in a statement, said the senator has dedicated himself to nurturing the Philippines-Japan Parliamentarians Association (PJPA) since 1999.

In 2011, Drilon became PJPA president and contributed “significantly” to deepening the friendship between the PJPA and its counterpart, the Japan-Philippines Parliamentarians Friendship League.

He is also being recognized for his “invaluable” role in enhancing economic relations by, among others, supporting the ratification of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed by both governments in September 2006 and entered into force in December 2008.

His efforts, Tokyo said, have contributed to Japan’s status as one of the largest trade and investment partners of the Philippines today.

Virata is being honored also for promoting friendly relations and developing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The former prime minister who had also served as Finance secretary, according to the Japanese government, contributed to the reinforcement of economic relations between Japan and the Philippines through the ratification of the Philippines-Japan Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation and the promotion of the Philippines-Japan Tax Treaty.