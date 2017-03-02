More Japanese investors drawn to PH – Lopez

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday said an investment forum organized for Japanese investors and business executives in Tokyo on Tuesday drew more than 800 Japanese investors into diverse fields such as infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, urban planning, tourism and agribusiness.

At the Economic Ministers in Philippine Economic Forum, Lopez and the Philippine delegation composed of of

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Ambassador Jose Laurel and Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairman Vince Dizon, presented programs and policies of the Philippine government to give the Japanese business community a complete picture of what it is like to do business in the country today.

Lopez highlighted the trade and industry opportunities, policy directions and the 0+10 Socio Economic Agenda of President Rodrigo Duterte, including the government’s plans and commitment to speed up infrastructure development programs, reform the tax regime, spur inclusive growth, modernize transportation and public works.

Lopez said that the sheer number of business executives, small, medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs who gathered for the event is manifestation of the Japanese business community’s growing confidence in the Philippines.

Lopez said that Japanese organizers attribute this to the focused leadership to President Duterte, his strong political will and single minded determination to bring back peace, security, and discipline and his clear direction to his economic managers to solve the problems of infrastucture, encourage human resource development, foster entrepreneurship and spur the growth of innovative industries.