Japanese nabbed for child abuse

A Japanese was arrested for kicking a 12-year-old boy, reportedly a nephew of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, during a flight from Cagayan de Oro to Manila. Shinomiya Kosuke, 40, was accused for violation of Republic Act 9262, known as Violence Against Women and Children Act, before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office after the boy identified as Bruce Gabriel Chan and his uncle, Joel Tan Chan, sought the help of Airport Police upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday. Police reports said the boy was fixing his plane seat prior to their departure for Manila when, with no apparent reason, Kosuke got annoyed and kicked the boy in the left hand. The flight cabin crew intervened and pacified Kosuke and the boy’s uncle who was about to confront the foreigner. Flight attendant Jesus Starte later endorsed the case to the PNP-Aviation Security Group for the filing of the case.