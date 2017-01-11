Japanese PM Abe to visit Duterte’s Davao City home

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is set to welcome Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his home in Davao City during the latter’s two-day visit to the Philippines this week, a Palace official said on Tuesday.

In a news conference, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Japanese leader personally requested a visit to Duterte’s residence at Doña Luisa Subdivision in Matina district.

“Apparently, they have struck a certain resonant chord between the two of them. And apparently, the Prime Minister Abe wants to visit the President’s house. So it’s interesting,” Abella told reporters.

He said Abe would spend his first day, January 12, in Manila. Duterte will host a state dinner in Malacañang.

Abella said the two leaders may come up with a deal addressing regional issues and counter-terrorism, as well boosting business activity.

Abe is also expected to meet with Filipino business leaders in Manila and Davao.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. earlier said Abe’s visit would reciprocate Duterte’s own successful trip to Japan in October last year.

During his official visit to Japan, Duterte was able to get 12 business agreements valued at $1.8 billion. The agreements were not government contracts but private-to-private joint projects.