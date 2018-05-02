Japanese PM pledges not to move Israel embassy

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) his country would not move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, official media reported, two weeks before the United States completes its controversial relocation. Wafa said the Japanese Premier reasserted his country’s support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution. It said Abbas thanked Abe for his country’s support for the Palestinian people and told him Palestinians remained “ready to cooperate for the success of any international effort to find a political process,” provided it was based on international law and the creation of a Palestinian state. The United States is due to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14. President Donald Trump’s decision broke with decades of international consensus that the future of the disputed city should be negotiated between the parties, but Israel is hopeful other countries will follow the US lead. The Palestinians are currently refusing to meet Trump’s negotiating team over the embassy row and Abbas has called for other countries to step in to facilitate a new process.

AFP