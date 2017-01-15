Japanese PM’s arrival in Manila

Highlighting the close and deep relations between the Philippines and Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by his wife Madame Akie Abe, undertook a two-day official visit to the Philippines from January 12 to 13.

President Duterte and Prime Minister Abe discussed a wide range of topics, including, but not limited to, counter terrorism cooperation, drug rehabilitation projects, infrastructure development, maritime cooperation, and development projects.

Prime Minister Abe is the very first head of government to officially visit the Philippines this year, and is the highest ranking official to ever visit Davao, which is home to a large Japanese community.

Previously, the President received Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in Davao.

In 2016, the Philippines and Japan commemorated 60 years of the normalization of diplomatic relations.

Japan remains one of the Philippines’ most steadfast economic partners, and people-to-people relations with Japan are among the most dynamic.

