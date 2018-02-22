Japanese SMEs could help boost PH growth

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is set to pitch for Japanese small and medium enterprises (SMEs), saying their innovations and technology could help support the Philippines’ development needs.

Ten Japanese SMEs and about 100 local public and private-sector representatives will join the the pitching event on Friday.

Participating businesses include those involved in the distribution of agricultural products, low protein rice technology, waste-water treatment and water purification, weather monitoring system, geographic information system for disaster management, electric trycles and solid waste management.

They will present their products, while panelists from various sectors will give feedback.

The event “is a venue for Japanese SMEs to interact with Filipinos from all walks of life, [so]they may learn and adopt suitable innovations and technologies from Japan that can help address their needs,” JICA Chief Representative Susumu Ito said.

The initiative is part of JICA’s support for the government’s Ambisyon Natin 2040 development agenda and targets under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

It will also help Japanese SMEs explore ventures, address development issues and make their products more suitable to the Filipino market.