Japanese squadron arrives in Manila

A training squadron of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is in Manila for a five-day goodwill visit to enhance the strong relationship between the Philippine Navy and the JMSDF.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, on Monday said the squadron, headed by its commander, Rear Adm. Hidetoshi Iwasaki, is composed of three vessels, namely JS Kashima (TV-3508), JS Setoyuki (TV-3518) and JS Asagiri (DD-151).

Onboard are 190 newly commissioned officers and a helicopter [SH-60J.

Navy vessel BRP Rajah Humabon (FF11) conducted the meeting procedure for the vessels at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorted them to their designated berthing area in South Harbor in Manila.

Delegates from the Navy held a customary welcome ceremony for the ships at the piers followed by a port briefing on security, safety and health.

“This goodwill visit includes a series of engagements between Philippine Navy personnel and their visiting counterparts such as ship’s tour, courtesy call to Navy leadership, goodwill games and receptions for cultural exchanges,” Lincuna said.

He added that the visit is another gesture of fostering goodwill, which contributes to furtherance of friendship between the Navy and JMSDF established through the years with continuing commitment to promoting naval diplomacy and camaraderie.

Two months ago, two Japanese destroyers — Murasame-class destroyer JS Yuudachi (DD 103) and Asagiri-class destroyer JS Yuugiri (DD 153) arrived in Manila also for a goodwill visit.